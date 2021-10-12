Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

