Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.82. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.47 and its 200-day moving average is $278.56.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

