Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$20.17 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$20.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90. Insiders acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

