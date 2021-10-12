Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.