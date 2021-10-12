Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $76.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 6,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,849. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

