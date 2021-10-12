Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Outset Medical stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

