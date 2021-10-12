OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.
OSI Systems stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
