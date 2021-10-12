OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

