Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

