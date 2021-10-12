ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $22.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $600.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.