Oppenheimer Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $40.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.