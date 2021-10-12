OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

ONEW opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $631.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

