Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

