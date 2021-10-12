Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

