Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:ODC opened at $34.79 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $257.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

