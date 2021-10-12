ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Achieves $2.52 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $10,766.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.97 or 0.99995146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00496435 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

