OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCANF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.