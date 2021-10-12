Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 742,711 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 113.73%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

