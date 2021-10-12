Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.70

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 2709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -28.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $1,366,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,592,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,806 shares of company stock worth $50,101,018. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

