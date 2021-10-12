Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 284.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.27.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,806 shares of company stock valued at $50,101,018 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.