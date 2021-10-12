O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.