NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.23% of NVR worth $1,814,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of NVR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,840.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,061.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,954.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

