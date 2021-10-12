NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of NVR worth $311,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,840.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,061.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,954.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

