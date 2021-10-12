Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

