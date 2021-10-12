Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.