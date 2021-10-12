Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NAD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,942. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

