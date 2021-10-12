Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

