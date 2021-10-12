Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,357. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

