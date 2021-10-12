Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

