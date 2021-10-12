Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,942. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

