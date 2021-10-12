Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.40. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.