NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of NovaGold Resources worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

