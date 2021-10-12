Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 20,046 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

