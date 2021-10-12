Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,874 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

