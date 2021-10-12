Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

RNP opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.