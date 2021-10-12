NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several analysts have commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

