Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $26.47 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

