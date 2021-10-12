Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 7877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outpeform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.09. The stock has a market cap of C$427.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.14%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

