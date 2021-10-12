Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 5.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 196,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,175,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

