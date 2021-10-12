Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 52,500 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$39,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,597,642 shares in the company, valued at C$9,574,207.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

