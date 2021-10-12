NEXT Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $737,389.39 and $590.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00297715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

