Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

