New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have outperformed the industry in the past month. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters and met in the other. Going forward, efforts to expand into the banking as a service space and additional partnerships with fintech companies aimed at deposit growth will strengthen balance sheet. Declining expense base along with expansion efforts through acquisitions is expected to support the company’s financials. As the economy reopening progresses in the New York City metro region, its credit quality will likely continue to improve throughout 2021. Yet, challenges in improving non-interest income are a major concern for the company. Further, unsustainable capital-deployment activities and exposure to high debt level are near-term headwinds.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

