Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 54,700 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $246,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of EXP opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

