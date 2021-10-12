Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $277.37 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.63% of MSCI worth $277,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $597.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.82. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.