Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $234.22 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.39% of MKS Instruments worth $234,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKSI stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.