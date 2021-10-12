Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $222.62 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 537,714 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Criteo worth $222,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Criteo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Criteo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

