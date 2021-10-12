Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 204.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.53% of Entegris worth $255,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 31.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

