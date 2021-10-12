NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

