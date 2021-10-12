NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,161,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,849,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

