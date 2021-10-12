NerveNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $8.43 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $120,906.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004348 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

